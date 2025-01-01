Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:58PM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches with
isolated locations possibly seeing amounts nearing 10 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will
impact the evening and morning commutes through Thursday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .