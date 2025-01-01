Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:58PM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. 8 to 12 inches of snow are expected across the higher

terrain of southwestern Yellowstone National Park. Lighter amounts

are expected across lower elevations of the Park, generally in the

1 to 4 inch range.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Outdoor recreationists should

be prepared for light to moderate snow at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .