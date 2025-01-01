Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 5:17AM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14
inches with higher amounts above 9,000 ft in the Tetons. Around 12
inches expected on Teton Pass and 8 inches on Togwotee Pass.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will
impact the evening and morning commutes on Teton Pass and Togwotee
Pass through Thursday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .