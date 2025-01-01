Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 5:17AM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12

inches with higher amounts across the higher elevations of the

Salt River Range.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Salt

River Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .