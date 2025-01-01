Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 5:17AM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…6 to 12 inches of snow are expected across the higher

terrain of southwestern Yellowstone National Park. Lighter amounts

are expected across lower elevations of the Park, generally in the

1 to 3 inch range.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

Use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .