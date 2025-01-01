Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 5:21AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility at times, potentially impacting holiday travel. Slow down and use extra caution while driving, and plan extra time to reach your destination. For the latest highway conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1/2 inch up to 3 inches.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.