Winter Storm Warning issued January 2 at 4:38AM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning commute on Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .