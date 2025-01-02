Winter Storm Warning issued January 2 at 4:38AM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning commute on Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .