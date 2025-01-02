Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 1:33AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

National Weather Service

