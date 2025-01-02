Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 4:38AM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .