Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 4:38AM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Outdoor recreationists should

be prepared for light to moderate snow at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .