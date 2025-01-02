Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 6:56PM MST until January 3 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. 1 to 3 inches for Mammoth and northern

valleys, 6 to 10 inches for most higher elevation roads in the

Park, 8 to 12 inches for Sylvan Pass and the Northeast Entrance.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .