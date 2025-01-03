Special Weather Statement issued January 3 at 2:06AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with

local amounts up to 8 inches in the higher elevations.

* WHERE…The Teton and Gros Ventre mountains.

* WHEN…Through this morning. Light snow showers will linger into

the afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch rapid changes in

visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.