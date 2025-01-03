Special Weather Statement issued January 3 at 3:07AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Snow will end this morning, but an additional 2 to 4 inches is
likely. Combined with the overnight snow, slow travel is likely in
the Island Park area this morning.
