Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 1:04PM MST until January 4 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Blowing and drifting snow

will also reduce visibility at times and impact travel.

* WHERE…Bear River Range.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 9 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.