Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 1:23AM MST until January 3 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for

Mammoth and northern valleys, 6 to 10 inches for most higher

elevation roads in the Park, 8 to 12 inches for Sylvan Pass and

the Northeast Entrance.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. The steadiest snow will fall

overnight and before 11 am this morning.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .