Special Weather Statement issued January 4 at 10:15AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1011 AM MST, a band of heavy snow was located near Shelley, or 8
miles west of Idaho Falls, moving southeast at 25 mph.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Rigby, Ririe Reservoir, Lorenzo, Chesterfield
Reservoir, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Ririe,
Roberts, Firth, Lewisville, Archer, Rose, Pingree, and Fort Hall
Putnam Lodge. This includes portions of I-15, and US Highways 20 and
26.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this band of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this band of heavy snow.
Visibilities are below one half mile in this band of heavy snow, in
part due to wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph. If you are driving, slow
down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens
the amount of time you have to react to situations.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.