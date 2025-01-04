Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 1:33AM MST until January 4 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Blowing and drifting snow
will also reduce visibility at times and impact travel.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…From 5 AM early this morning to 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.