Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:13PM MST until January 6 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional

snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high

as 35 mph. Blowing and drifting snow will impact travel. For the

second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow

accumulations between 5 and 9 inches.

* WHERE…Bear River Range.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM MST this

evening. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 AM Sunday

to 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Roads, and especially

bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.