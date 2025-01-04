Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:13PM MST until January 6 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional
snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph. Blowing and drifting snow will impact travel. For the
second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 5 and 9 inches.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM MST this
evening. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 AM Sunday
to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Roads, and especially
bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.