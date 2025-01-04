Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:22AM MST until January 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation, and black ice expected. Likelihood of
minor impacts from snow is greater than 60 percent. Total snow
accumulations up to two inches in the valleys, 2 to 4 inches at
both Williams Creek Summit and Lemhi Pass, and 3 to 6 inches at
Lost Trail Pass. Ice accumulations around a light glaze.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville,
Shoup, Salmon, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Williams Creek
Summit, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. For MODERATE impacts
from black ice, use caution while driving, especially around
curves.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will bring a brief period of
gusty northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph. With falling temperatures
towards freezing or below, black ice may form.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.