Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:22AM MST until January 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation, and black ice expected. Likelihood of

minor impacts from snow is greater than 60 percent. Total snow

accumulations up to two inches in the valleys, 2 to 4 inches at

both Williams Creek Summit and Lemhi Pass, and 3 to 6 inches at

Lost Trail Pass. Ice accumulations around a light glaze.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville,

Shoup, Salmon, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Williams Creek

Summit, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. For MODERATE impacts

from black ice, use caution while driving, especially around

curves.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will bring a brief period of

gusty northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph. With falling temperatures

towards freezing or below, black ice may form.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.