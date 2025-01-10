Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 12:48AM MST until January 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Higher gusts are likely above pass level.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Burley, Oakley, Heyburn, Idahome, Malta, City of
Rocks, Declo, Juniper, Connor Summit, and Sweetzer Summit.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
There is a brief window for blowing snow across lower elevations
overnight and early Saturday morning.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects.