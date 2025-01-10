Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 2:05PM MST until January 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph at times.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult over Teton and Togwotee
Passes, as gusty winds may lead to blowing snow and reduced
visibilities at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .