Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 2:09AM MST until January 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Saturday. The heaviest

snow will fall Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, including over Teton,

Togwotee and Salt Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .