Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 2:09AM MST until January 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Saturday. The heaviest
snow will fall Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, including over Teton,
Togwotee and Salt Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .