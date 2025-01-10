Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 2:09AM MST until January 12 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7

inches.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday. The heaviest

snow will fall Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .