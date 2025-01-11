Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 12:29PM MST until January 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .