Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 6:58AM MST until January 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .