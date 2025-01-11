Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 6:58AM MST until January 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph at times.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .