Cold Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 12:12PM MST until January 20 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 30 below expected.
The coldest period will be Sunday night into Monday morning.

* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

