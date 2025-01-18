Cold Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 11:26AM MST until January 20 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
There could be winter driving conditions from earlier snow, so it
may take longer for you to get to your destination.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.