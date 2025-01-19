Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 12:47PM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Low temperatures of 15 below to 25 below zero will combine

with a light wind to create wind chill readings 25 below to 35

below zero Sunday night into Monday morning. It will be slightly

warmer Monday night.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From early Monday morning to 10 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Outdoor recreationists should dress in layers

and cover exposed skin. Daytime highs during the daylight hours

Monday will climb into the single digits above zero.

Use extreme caution if you plan to recreate outside. Wear

appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure

portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills

inside.