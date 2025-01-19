Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 12:47PM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Low temperatures of 15 below to 25 below zero will combine

with a light northwest wind to create wind chill readings 25 below

to 35 below zero Sunday night into Monday morning. It will be

slightly warmer Monday night.

* WHERE…East Sweetwater County, Upper Green River Basin, and Upper

Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Sunday evening to 10 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Daytime highs during the daylight hours

Monday will climb into the single digits above zero.

Use extreme caution if you plan to recreate outside. Wear

appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure

portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills

inside.