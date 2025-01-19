Skip to Content
Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 12:47PM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Low temperatures of 20 below to 30 below zero will combine
with a north wind to create wind chill readings 30 below to 40
below zero Sunday night into Monday morning. It will be slightly
warmer Monday night.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Sunday evening to 10 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Daytime highs during the daylight hours
Monday will climb into the single digits above zero.
Use extreme caution if you plan to recreate outside. Wear
appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

