Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:48AM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills of 25 to 35 below expected.
* WHERE…East Sweetwater County, Upper Green River Basin, and Upper
Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.