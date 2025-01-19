Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:48AM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills of 25 to 35 below expected along the

valley floor. Colder wind chills of 35 to 45 below can be expected

on the slopes of the Tetons.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Outdoor recreationists should dress in layers

and cover exposed skin if planning on heading out on the slopes of

the Tetons.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure

portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills

inside.