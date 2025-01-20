Skip to Content
Cold Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 12:23PM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

today at 8:36 PM
* WHAT…Very cold wind chill temperatures will drop to 20 to 30
degrees below zero overnight.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Daytime highs today will climb into the
single digits above zero.
Use extreme caution if you plan to be outdoors. Wear appropriate
clothing, a hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

