Cold Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 1:39PM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Very cold wind chill temperatures will drop to 20 to 30
degrees below zero overnight.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Outdoor recreationists should dress in layers
and cover exposed skin. Daytime highs today will climb to near
zero or up to the single digits above zero.
Use extreme caution if you plan to be outdoors. Wear appropriate
clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.