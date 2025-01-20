Cold Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 1:39PM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Very cold wind chill temperatures will drop to 25 to 35

degrees below zero overnight.

* WHERE…East Sweetwater County, Upper Green River Basin, and Upper

Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Daytime highs today will climb to near zero

or up to the single digits above zero.

Use extreme caution if you plan to be outdoors. Wear appropriate

clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure

portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills

inside.