Cold Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 1:39PM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Very cold wind chill temperatures will drop to 20 to 30

degrees below zero overnight.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Daytime highs today will climb into the

single digits above zero.

Use extreme caution if you plan to be outdoors. Wear appropriate

clothing, a hat, and gloves.