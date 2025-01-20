Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 1:45PM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains –

Island Park, Teton Valley, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot

Mountains, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.

To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to

drip slowly.