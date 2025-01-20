Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 3:00AM MST until January 20 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 22 to 32 below
expected.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains –
Island Park, Teton Valley, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot
Mountains, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.