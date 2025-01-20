Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 8:49AM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Daytime temperatures will warm enough to provide a break
from the dangerous cold. However, very cold temperatures return
overnight with dangerously cold wind chills as low as 24 below.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.