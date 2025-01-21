Cold Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 3:11AM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Very cold wind chill temperatures will drop to 20 to 30
degrees below zero this morning.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Outdoor recreationists should dress in layers
and cover exposed skin.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.