Extreme Cold Warning issued January 21 at 3:02AM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Daytime temperatures will warm enough to provide a break
from the dangerous cold. However, very cold temperatures return
overnight with dangerously cold wind chills as low as 24 below.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could
result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.