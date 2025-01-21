Extreme Cold Warning issued January 21 at 3:02AM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Daytime temperatures will warm enough to provide a break

from the dangerous cold. However, very cold temperatures return

overnight with dangerously cold wind chills as low as 24 below.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could

result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.