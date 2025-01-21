Extreme Cold Warning issued January 21 at 3:02AM MST until January 21 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Very cold temperatures this morning with dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 26 below.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains –
Island Park, Teton Valley, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot
Mountains, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.