Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 25 at 9:43AM MST until January 31 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Stagnation conditions will trap pollutants, leading to
deteriorating air quality.

* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the build up of
pollutants near the surface.
Persons with respiratory illness should follow their physicians
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods
of stagnant air.

National Weather Service

