Extreme Cold Warning issued January 26 at 11:31AM MST until January 27 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below expected.
Lowest wind chills will be in less populated areas including
across the INL.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Wind chills as low as 25 below zero could result in
hypothermia and frostbite if precautions are not taken.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.

National Weather Service

