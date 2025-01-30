Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 12:48PM MST until February 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 12
and 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Snow will decrease
briefly Sunday morning before another wave of snow arrives during
the day Sunday.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds will bring
blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .