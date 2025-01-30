Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 12:48PM MST until February 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and

16 inches around Mammoth, with higher amounts in southern portions

of the Park. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .