Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 3:06PM MST until February 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 15 inches in the lower elevations and up to two feet in

the higher elevations. The highest peaks could see closer to three

feet. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph could create blowing snow issues.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River

Foothills.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening

commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.