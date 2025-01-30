Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 3:06PM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 7 to 12 inches for lower elevations and one to two feet in the
higher elevations. The highest peaks will see closer to three
feet. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph could create blowing snow issues.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou
Range, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.