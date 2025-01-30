Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 3:06PM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than an

inch to around 4 inches. Amounts will increase further north and

east with greater uncertainty regarding precipitation type and

accumulations west of Minidoka.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.