Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 3:06PM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than an
inch to around 4 inches. Amounts will increase further north and
east with greater uncertainty regarding precipitation type and
accumulations west of Minidoka.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.